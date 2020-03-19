|
|
Barbara A. DeSimone (nee Makowski), age 87, of Lorain, passed away on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at Kingston of Vermilion. She was born on April 24, 1932 in Cleveland to Steve and Frances (nee Gamukewic) Makowski. Barbara enjoyed waitressing and cashiering in her younger years, and more recently, was a cashier at the Amherst Convenient store for 10 years before finally retiring from there at the age of 80. She enjoyed gambling and would like to do so whether it be at the casinos or even when playing BINGO. Barbara was also known for being a great storyteller. No matter what though, the biggest love and devotion in her life was her family. She is survived by her children, Brenda Stanley (nee Williamson), and Steve (Sandy) Williamson; her beloved grandchildren, Louis Williamson, Christina (nee Williamson) Knott, Rachel (nee Williamson) Froncek, and Spencer Stanley; and a brother, Alex Makowski, of Fairview Park, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph DeSimone; her parents, Steve and Frances (nee Gamukewic) Makowskil her sister, Harriet Felber; and a brother, Richard Makowski. Funeral services will be conducted at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 20, 2020