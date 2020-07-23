Barbara A. DeSimone (nee Makowski), age 87, of Lorain, passed away on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at Kingston of Vermilion.She was born on April 24, 1932 in Cleveland to Steve and Frances (nee Gamukewic) Makowski. Barbara enjoyed waitressing and cashiering in her younger years, and more recently, was a cashier at the Amherst Convenient store for 10 years before finally retiring from there at the age of 80. She enjoyed gambling and would like to do so whether it was at the casinos or even when playing BINGO. Barbara was also known for being a great storyteller. No matter what though, the biggest love and devotion in her life was her family.She is survived by her children; Brenda Stanley (nee Williamson), and Steve (Sandy) Williamson, her beloved grandchildren; Louis Williamson, Christina (nee Williamson) Knott, Rachel (nee Williamson)Froncek, and Spencer Stanley, and a brother, Alex Makowski, of Fairview Park, OH.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph DeSimone, her parents; Steve and Frances (nee Gamukewic) Makowski, her sister, Harriet Felber, and a brother, Richard Makowski.The family will receive friends on Monday, July 27, from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm, in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Burial will follow the visitation, at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.