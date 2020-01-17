Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
1050 Flanders Rd
Southington, CT
View Map
Barbara A. Gheorghiu Obituary
Barbara A. (Stetak) Gheorghiu, 65, of Southington, CT, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the HCC at New Britain General, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Adriano Gheorghiu. Born April 29, 1954 in Lorain, OH, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Anne (Pysarchyk) Stetak. Barbara was the property manager for Carabetta Management Co., Meriden. She was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Kathy Calvi, and husband, Al, of Meriden; and a brother, Steve Stetak, and wife, Donna, of Lorain, OH; two nephews, Stephen Stetak and partner, Kevin, and Benjamin Stetak, and wife, Nicole, and their children, Cianna and Helena. She also leaves sisters-in-law, Susanna Gheorghiu, Valerio and Rosella Gheorghiu, Rita and Roberto Balestrieri, Angela Gheorghiu, Fabrizio and Carla Gheorghiu and Giorgio and Livia Gheorghiu. Barbara was also the aunt to numerous nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Stetak. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, January 23rd at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial calling hours will be prior to the mass from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helen & Henry Gray Center, c/o Fund Development Dept., P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102-5037. For online condolences and directions please visit: www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
