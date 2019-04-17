Home

Barbara A. (Baker) Love

Barbara A. Love (nee Baker), 74, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home after a lengthy illness.She was born February 27, 1945 in Wynne, AR and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 58 years moving from Cherry Valley, Arkansas. Barbara worked for the Vermilion School District as a school bus driver for 13 years and had also worked in the pharmacy at Rite Aid, Lorain for 13 years.She was an active member of Lakeview Baptist Church, Vermilion where she was involved as a preschool teacher for 30 years, the Turn Around Gang, and the Prayer Quilt Ministry. Barbara had also volunteered at Grace's Kitchen and the Seneca Lake Baptist Assembly Camp. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and fishing.She is survived by her son, Gerald 'Jerry" (Crystal) Love Jr. of Las Vegas, NV; daughters, Kerry (Todd) Weaver of Vermilion and Deborah (Pascal) Ginesta of Steamboat Springs, CO; grandchildren, Kris, Tyler, and Kurt Weaver, Aaron and Jacob Ginesta, Rebecca Taylor, Georgia Love, Gerald Winston Love, III, and Jordan Love; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill, Robert, and James Jennings all of Wynne, AR; and her sisters, Nancy Voyles of Parkin, AR, Patricia Harris of Wynne, AR, and Judy Brewer of Mobile, AL.She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald W. Love in 2008; parents, Stewart Baker and Catherine (nee Shirley) Garner; and her brother, Jerry Wayne Jennings.The family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon at Lakeview Baptist Church, 591 Ferndale Ave., Vermilion, OH 44089. The Reverend Cliff Morris will officiate. Interment will take place at Harris Chapel Cemetery, Wynne, AR at a later date.The family suggests memorial contributions to Lakeview Baptist Church (for the landscaping or the quilt ministry) 591 Ferndale Ave., Vermilion, OH 44089.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
