|
|
Barbara A. Nicol (nee Gruszka), 71, of Lorain, entered into eternal rest at Kingston of Vermilion, on March 8, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Born March 17, 1947 in Buffalo, NY, she moved to Lorain with her family in 1958 when her father was transferred with the Ford Motor Co. She was a devout Catholic parishioner of Nativity B.V.M., Lorain, and St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Parish, Lorain (formerly St. John’s).Barb was a loving, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to everyone she met. Her generosity and good heart had a profound impact on everybody in which she came into contact. Barb was a hard-working, single mother. She was a loyal employee of Norfolk Southern Railroad (formerly Norfolk Western) for over thirty years, where she became the first female yardmaster, a position she was proud of and worked hard to attain in a male-dominated field. Prior to Norfolk Southern, Barb worked at Lorain National Bank and Ford Motor Company. Also, during several layoffs from Norfolk Southern, Barb worked for Lake Terminal Railroad and bartended for many a local tavern to make sure food was always on the table for her three sons.But, Barb’s greatest accomplishment was her family. She cherished her three boys and her grandchildren and would do anything for them and all of her friends. She was the epitome of putting others before one’s self and always set an example of humility and kindness. She is survived by her sons; David (Kathy) Nicol, of Lorain, Derek W. (Jamie) Nicol, of Lorain, and Wayne R. (Denise) Nicol, of Avon. She will be greatly missed by her four grandsons, three granddaughters, one great grandchild; sisters: Linda Rangel and Marilyn Noles; a brother, Paul Gruszka; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fletcher; her longtime companion, Kyle Lyon; parents, Alois and Frances Gruszka (nee Staderman); brother, Gregory Gruszka; and her daughter, Kayla.The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, where closing prayers will be held on Tuesday, March 12, at 9:45 a.m. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Parish, 2143 Homewood Drive, Lorain. Rev. Fr. John C. Retar, Pastor, will officiate. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Kingston of Vermilion and New Life Hospice for the compassion and kindness that was shown to Barbara while she was in their care.Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial of Lorain County, c/oLinda Horvath, 6433 Oberlin Road, Amherst, Ohio 44001. To send an online condolence, go to www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 10, 2019