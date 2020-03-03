|
|
Barbara Ann Gallagher (nee Stone), 56, of Vermilion Twp., died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Foundation after a short illness. She was born July 2, 1963 in Lorain and had been a life long Vermilion resident.Barbara worked in a controller position with Gallagher Plumbing. She enjoyed spending time in nature, shopping, traveling, spending time with her husband, and loved her pets. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Christopher Gallagher; and her nieces, Kelly and Shannon Neale. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Otto and Bobbie Lee (nee Bloomer) Stone; and her sister, Vivian Chmielewski. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. The Reverend Cliff Morris will officiate. The family suggests memorial contributions to Back to the Wild, P.O. Box 423, 4504 Bardshar Rd., Castalia, OH 44824 or Erie Co. Humane Society, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 4, 2020