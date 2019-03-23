|
Barbara Ann Myers, 76, passed away Wednesday morning March 20, 2019 with members of her loving family by her side. She was born in Lorain, Ohio and lived the majority of her life there. She was referred to as “Auntie” by her niece, Amber Klingshirn--the two shared a very close bond.Barb enjoyed shopping, arts n crafts, BINGO, casino gambling, and travelling. Some of her favorite destinations included Amish Country, Las Vegas, Soaring Eagle (Michigan) and a good country restaurant where she would most likely order a fried chicken dinner. She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. She loved animals and took great pride in maintaining feeders for the birds and squirrels. She had many pets through the years, but Rocky the Siamese cat was her pride and joy. She enjoyed helping others and worked as an LPN taking care of the elderly in nursing homes for the majority of her adult life until retirement. She spent the last five years as a resident of Kingston of Vermilion, where she formerly worked. She will be sorely missed there. Her family would like to send a special thank you to the kind staff and residents for all the love and care given to Barb. She is survived by her sister, Chris Klingshirn of Lorain, her two brothers, Robert Klingshirn of Cincinnati, and Gilbert “Buddy” Klingshirn of Macomb County, Michigan as well as 13 nieces and nephews and their children.She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Klingshirn (nee Turton) of Lorain; father, Gilbert Klingshirn of Avon and her husband PFC 5th Marines 1st MARDIV III MAF Paul Junior Myers of West Virginia who was killed in combat during the Vietnam War. She never remarried and loved telling stories about her and Junior. She kept the memory of their love vivid in her mind, and now, they are finally together again.Friends and family will be received Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1 to 3 pm, at the Andras Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, in Lorain. Any donations made to the family will in turn be donated to the Ohio Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in Sandusky, Ohio.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 24, 2019