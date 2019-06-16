|
Barbara J. Dimacchia (nee Kocak), 64, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her home.She was born in Lorain on October 12, 1954 where she was a lifelong resident. Barbie married Jeff Dimacchia on December 30, 1981. She had a great love for God, a great love for Angels and her greatest joy was her family.She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jeff Dimacchia; son, Jason (Robyn) Dimacchia; daughter, Gina (John) Giffin; grandchildren, Arianna and Isabella, and Erin, Charlie and Nick; great-grandson, Roman; parents, Richard and June (nee Bellinger) Kocak; sisters, Verna (Ron) Moore, Ashley (Ted) Keskinen and Judy Werling; brothers, Adam (Sherry) Kocak, Richie Kocak, Robert (Candy) Kocak, Jim Kocak, Jeff (Suzy) Kocak, Tony (Jody) Kocak and John Kocak; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bambi (Bill) Dillon, Heidi (David) Gedling, Rob Dimacchia and Rick (Cathy) Dimacchia; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.She was preceded in death by her daughters, Sara Robb and Jennifer Kudlo; sister, Dineen Kocak; brothers, Joey, Steve and Mike Kocak; mother and father-in-law, Beverly (neeZakrajsek) and Marshall Dimacchia.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440-244-1961), on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 2:00 PM, Judge Frank Janik, officiating.Memorial donations may be made in Barbie’s memory to The National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 18, 2019