Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barbara J. Kramer Obituary
Barbara J. Kramer, 78, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lorain at St Joseph’s Hospital on October 10, 1940, to the late John and Mary (nee Pogorzelski) Vrabel. She graduated from Lorain High School in 1958. Barbara was a devout member of St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Monroeville, where she had also helped in the kitchen at the church festival for many years. She enjoyed gardening, word search puzzles, canning, playing cards (especially “go fish” with her grandchildren), and traveling when she was able. Barbara is survived by her children, Elizabeth “Betty” King, Jan (Glen) Cowan, Stephen (Amy) Kramer, Mark (Jane) Kramer, Patricia (Dale) Sprankel, Lori Stepp, Matthew (Kelly) Kramer, and Keith (Lisa) Kramer; 19 grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert and Richard Vrabel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Kenneth E Kramer, who she married on April 27, 1963, in Lorain. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Vrabel; grandchild, Emily; and son-in-law, Timothy King. Visitation will be held at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Monroeville at 10:00 a.m. with Father Ron Schock officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Monroeville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or the St Joseph’s School Annual Fund, 66 Chapel St, Monroeville, OH 44847. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting: www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
