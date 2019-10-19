|
|
Barbara J. Mitchell (nee Booth), 83, of Lorain, died Thursday October 10, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph in Lorain.She was born April 1, 1936 in Lincolnshire, England. She came to America in the mid 1950’s with her husband James Mitchell who was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force. She resided in the Lorain area since 1958.Barbara was a volunteer at Community Health Partners Hospital & Surgical Center (Mercy Regional Medical Center) in Lorain since 1983. She served as the Day Chair for the Department of Volunteer Services on a weekly basis and held several offices on the board of the Mercy Health Lorain Auxiliary. She was very proud of her English heritage and traveled back to her home country often. She enjoyed knitting, especially making newborn baby sets and dishcloths for her family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the music of Irish Folk Singer Daniel O’Donnell. She is survived by her daughters, Lyn Fairweather (Mark) of England and Jamie Mitchell of Lorain, son Tim Mitchell (Staci) of Sylvania; grandsons, Robert Scott and George Fairweather. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Mitchell on February 28, 2010; parents, George & Florence Booth (nee Henson) and brother, Dennis Booth. The family will receive friends Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 pm in the funeral chapel with a luncheon immediately following the service in the funeral chapel.Memorial contributions can be made to the Mercy Health Lorain Auxiliary.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 20, 2019