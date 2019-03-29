|
|
Barbara J. Sheets (nee Wagner), age 88, of Sheffield Village , passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
She was born in Lorain on October 1, 1930 and had been a resident of Sheffield Village for the past 65 years. Barbara was a graduate of Lorain High School and went on to attend the Oberlin School of Commerce.
She was a member of the Sheffield Village Historical Society and enjoyed flower gardening in her free time.
Survivors include sons, Larry Sheets (Ellen) and William Sheets, both of Sheffield; and daughter, Catherine Bancroft (Keith), of Medina. She also leaves grandchildren, Josh, Julie, Natalie, and Matt; along with great-granddaughter, Cadence.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Leo W. Sheets, in 2010; parents, Edward and Gladys (nee Basso) Wagner; and brother, Donald Wagner.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Burial of Barbara’s cremated remains will take place privately in Garfield Cemetery in Sheffield Village.
In lieu of flowers, the Sheets Family requests donations to the , 4500 Rockside Rd., Suite 440 , Independence, OH 44131.
To share your memories and condolences with Barbara’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 30, 2019