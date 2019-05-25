|
|
Barbara Jane Bring (nee: Crandall), 86 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Kingston of Vermilion following a brief illness.Barbara was born August 5, 1932 in Jamestown, New York and was raised in Sheffield graduating from Brookside High School. Amherst has been her home for the last 63 years.Barbara graduated from the M. B. Johnson School of Nursing which was affiliated with Elyria Memorial Hospital. She spent 40 years as a registered nurse serving in the hospital and local doctor's offices. Barbara was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved to knit, bake and decorate cakes.Survivors include her children, Dennis Bring of Amherst; Kenneth and Cindy Bring of Amherst; Ronald Bring of Kipton; and Laura and David Waun of Lorain; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and her sister, Janice Slusher (Glen) of Elyria.She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Richard William Bring in 2017; and her parents, William and Jane Crandall (nee: Akin).A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Rev. Timothy O'Connor, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Amherst, Ohio.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church 200 St. Joseph Dr., Amherst, Ohio 44001.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 26, 2019