Barbara Marie Ratliff (nee Tipton), 91, of Vermilion, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Amherst Manor Retirement Community after a brief illness. She was born November 1, 1927 in Coalwood, WV, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 57 years, moving from West Virginia. Barbara worked for J.C. Penney, Lorain, Krogers in the 1970's, the Vermilion YMCA, and owned West Gate Dairy Isle, Lorain. She was a member of the Madeleine Chapter #204 Order of Eastern Star. She organized the YNAUTS Red Hats in Vermilion and enjoyed reading and crafts. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Ellison of Hawi, HI, Beverly Gale (Gary) Owens of Orlando, FL, and Betsy J. (Jim) Brown of Vermilion; three grandchildren, Scott (Terumi) Ellison of Japan, Brandon April Owens of San Diego, CA, and Jordan S. (Steve) Wetter of Orlando, FL; five great-grandchildren, Van and Manis Mia Ellison, Addison, Aiden, and Brynely Wetter; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Dale Ratliff; son, John Ratliff; parents, Joel and Elva (nee Bailey) Tipton; brothers, Leonard Tipton, and J.R. Tipton; and her sisters, Betty Scott, and Lynda DeVries. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m.at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio, where there will be an Eastern Star service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. Online condolences may be made at:www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 25, 2019