Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:30 PM
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ratliff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Marie (Tipton) Ratliff


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Marie (Tipton) Ratliff Obituary
Barbara Marie Ratliff (nee Tipton), 91, of Vermilion, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Amherst Manor Retirement Community after a brief illness. She was born November 1, 1927 in Coalwood, WV, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 57 years, moving from West Virginia. Barbara worked for J.C. Penney, Lorain, Krogers in the 1970's, the Vermilion YMCA, and owned West Gate Dairy Isle, Lorain. She was a member of the Madeleine Chapter #204 Order of Eastern Star. She organized the YNAUTS Red Hats in Vermilion and enjoyed reading and crafts. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Ellison of Hawi, HI, Beverly Gale (Gary) Owens of Orlando, FL, and Betsy J. (Jim) Brown of Vermilion; three grandchildren, Scott (Terumi) Ellison of Japan, Brandon April Owens of San Diego, CA, and Jordan S. (Steve) Wetter of Orlando, FL; five great-grandchildren, Van and Manis Mia Ellison, Addison, Aiden, and Brynely Wetter; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Dale Ratliff; son, John Ratliff; parents, Joel and Elva (nee Bailey) Tipton; brothers, Leonard Tipton, and J.R. Tipton; and her sisters, Betty Scott, and Lynda DeVries. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m.at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio, where there will be an Eastern Star service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. Online condolences may be made at:www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now