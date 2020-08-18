Barbara Wooldridge, 80, of Vermilion, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Fairview Hospital after a short illness.She was born September 25, 1939 in Little Washington, PA and she had been a Vermilion resident for the past 58 years moving from Lorain.Barbara graduated from Lorain High School and started he career as waitress at Margie's in Vermilion. She then started working for the John Hanna House/Driftwood. When John retired, Barbara bought the business from him where she continued to worked as the owner/operator.Barbara loved animals, especially Sandy and Shoe String. She also loved her customers and friends at Driftwood. She will be remembered as a kind and generous person that had a heart of gold.She is survived by her brothers, John "Jack" Wooldridge of Lorain and Edwin (Bertha) Wooldridge of Sheffield Lake; nephew, John William; niece, Denise Wooldridge; her step-children, Rusty, Kevin, and Jimmy Fowler and three step-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth (nee Moore) Wooldridge; her brother, Donald Earl Wooldridge; and her step-son, Robert Gene Fowler.The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.The family suggests memorial contributions to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035 .Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
