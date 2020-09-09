Benjamin "Benny" H. Rollison, 80, Sandusky, entered into eternal peace on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Concord Care Center, Sandusky, Ohio. Benny (Hyde) was a lifelong resident of Sandusky. He was the first child of four, born December 8, 1939, to Louie Leroy and Eunice (Rice) Rollison. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church under the Leadership of Pastor Harris and Pastor Troy. Benny was employed with Erie County Highway Department until he retired in 1990, after 30 years of service. He then began assisting with the care of his mother for many years until she passed away. He was known for his kindness and generosity to others, his love for music, dancing, "lovelies," dice, and sports. He, along with many Sandusky residents, believed in traveling to support their youth sporting events. Let’s not forget the Rollison’s Cool Spot. Benny is survived by his children, Tonya Morris, Sandusky, OH, Eric Rollison, Anthony (Chrystal) Rollison, and Tamara Rollison-Newton, all of Lorain, Ohio, and Katrice Mines of Marietta, Georgia; host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Ervin Rollison; life-long friend, Jerry Stovall; special family members, Delores Rice and James Porter, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Terri Price; son, Vincent Rollison; step-children, Sam Fiske and Renita Fiske; siblings, Elroy Rollison and Betty Lou Rollison-Gowdy. The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, September 12th from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon in Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky, Ohio, with Pastor Paul Watson officiating. Burial will follow immediately at Perkins Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, guests must wear face mask and keep social distancing. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky is handling the arrangements. Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com
