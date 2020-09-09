1/1
Benjamin H. "Benny" Rollison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin "Benny" H. Rollison, 80, Sandusky, entered into eternal peace on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Concord Care Center, Sandusky, Ohio. Benny (Hyde) was a lifelong resident of Sandusky. He was the first child of four, born December 8, 1939, to Louie Leroy and Eunice (Rice) Rollison. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church under the Leadership of Pastor Harris and Pastor Troy. Benny was employed with Erie County Highway Department until he retired in 1990, after 30 years of service. He then began assisting with the care of his mother for many years until she passed away. He was known for his kindness and generosity to others, his love for music, dancing, "lovelies," dice, and sports. He, along with many Sandusky residents, believed in traveling to support their youth sporting events. Let’s not forget the Rollison’s Cool Spot. Benny is survived by his children, Tonya Morris, Sandusky, OH, Eric Rollison, Anthony (Chrystal) Rollison, and Tamara Rollison-Newton, all of Lorain, Ohio, and Katrice Mines of Marietta, Georgia; host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Ervin Rollison; life-long friend, Jerry Stovall; special family members, Delores Rice and James Porter, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Terri Price; son, Vincent Rollison; step-children, Sam Fiske and Renita Fiske; siblings, Elroy Rollison and Betty Lou Rollison-Gowdy. The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, September 12th from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon in Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky, Ohio, with Pastor Paul Watson officiating. Burial will follow immediately at Perkins Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, guests must wear face mask and keep social distancing. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky is handling the arrangements. Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toft Funeral Home and Crematory
2001 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 625-8816
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved