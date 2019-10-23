Home

Bennie Payne Obituary
Bennie Payne, 88, of Lorain, peacefully transitioned on October 17, 2019 in Mercy New Life Hospice. He was born August 28, 1931 in Rembert, SC. He, along with his wife and children, moved to Lorain, OH in 1957. Bennie worked construction, and retired from TJ Hume Construction Company in 1992 after 30 years of employment. He was a member of Community Baptist Church under Rev. Benjamin Davis.He was a proud loyal member of Laborers Union Local 758. He was a devoted gospel quartet singer and pianist. He was also a “pool shark” and a “tireless fisher”. He enjoyed feeding the sea gulls at the Hot Waters and daily riding to the lake and looking for deer with his late wife, Marie.He was a man of few words; “he said what he meant...and meant what he said.” Bennie is survived by his seven children: Virginia “Ginger” Cruz, Ruvena “Cookie” Brown, Linda “Bonnie” Smith, Bennette (Ricky) Thomas, Mary Evelyn (Allen) Nixon, Barry Payne, and Dean (Charity) Payne; 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 69 years, Marie Payne; a daughter, Alice Marie Payne; his son, Mark “Benjie” Payne; his biological parents, Anthony and Mary Bennett, and his step-parents, Allen and Oneida Payne; two sisters, Ornetha Simon and Louise Felder; three brothers, Dozier “Buster” Payne, James “Root” Bennett, and Olden “Tonchie” Bennett. Viewing will be Friday October 25, 2019 from 11AM until time of service at 12PM at Greater Victory Christian Ministries, 559 Reid Ave, Lorain OH. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
