Bernadine “Bernie” McMahon (nee Baughman), 83, of Avon, OH, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.She was born to parents, Albert and Catherine (nee Shal) Baughman, on August 21, 1935, in Connellsville, PA. Bernie was a graduate of St. Mary’s of the Springs, Columbus, OH, where she received her Bachelors in Education.She was married to the love of her life, Kenneth for 59 years. Bernie was a member and past president of Altrusa International of Lorain County; member of Lakeland Women’s Club; Antique and Collectables Club; Fine Arts Club; and the Wimodaughsis Club. She was the past president of the former Auxiliary to the Lorain County Dental Society and the Women’s Auxiliary to the Ohio Dental Association.She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth; loving children, Ken (Barbara) McMahon, Bob McMahon, Brian (Jill) McMahon, and Karin (Marc) McNulty; dear grandchildren, Kevin, Karl, Jonathan, Erin, Laurin, and Karoline; siblings, Roger Baughman (Sally), Alyce (Jon) Schneider, Carol (Richard) Rango, Phyllis (Roger) Edler, and Mark (Gretchen) Bachmann.She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Catherine (nee Shal) Baughman.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the , 1689E. 115th St., Cleveland, OH 44106.Friends may call Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Rd., Avon, OH 44011 with 10:00 a.m. Mass at Holy Trinity Church, 33601 Detroit Rd., Avon, OH 44011. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.www.buschcares.com 440-937-6175. Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary