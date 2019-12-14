Home

Bernard Coultrip Obituary
Bernard Coultrip, 76, passed away unexpectedly on December 13, 2019 at Cleveland Metro General Hospital in Cleveland , OH.Bernard was born on June 4, 1943 to the late Bernard F. and Lois (Plumb) Coultrip in Sandusky, OH.Bernard was a graduate of Berlin Heights High School. He served 25 years as a mechanist at York International Corporation in Elyria, OH. Bernard proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He always tried to be a good person, was very energetic, hardworking, loved life and learning.Bernard is survived by his daughter, Tamera (Jeffery) Wright of Hager Hill, Kentucky; sisters, Marian Beese, his twin Bernice Phillips, and Jane Jamison; grandchildren, Eric and Ethan; as well as six nieces and four nephews.Friends and Family may call from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory Huron Chapel, 2602 Bogart Rd. Huron, OH 44839. Entombment will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
