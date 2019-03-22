Home

Bernard D. "Bernie" Culver

Bernard "Bernie" D. Culver, age 85, and a resident of Amherst, passed away to be with Our Lord in heaven on Monday, March 18, 2019.Bernie attended school in Meadville, Pennsylvania, where he was born on May 16, 1933, to the late Carl D. Culver and Olive M. Deremer Culver. Bernie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. during the Korean Conflict, serving in the Orient. He was a graduate of Glendale College, California. Throughout his life, Bernie was employed in the grocery business in California, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He retired after 33 years of employment.He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst.Survivors include his five children, Cathleen Kohler of Oregon, Julie Fedinets of Amherst, Randall of North Royalton, Tony DiBona of Pennsylvania, Dianna Hartley of Spencer; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, James Culver of New Carlisle and Stanley Culver of Colorado.In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Phyllis J. (nee Kowalski) Culver; sister, Mable Lipton; and brothers, George, Leo, Leonard, Carl Jr., Paul, and Robert Culver.There will be a 2:30 p.m. graveside service on Monday at Calvary Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted.Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
