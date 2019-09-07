|
Bernice A. McNamara (nee Frantz), 94, of Avon Lake, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born January 21, 1925, in Cleveland, OH, to parents, Michael and Anna (nee Dolas) Frantz. Bernice was the former manager of Dominic’s Pizza and was also employed at Jack-n-Jill Nursery School. She traveled extensively, including Australia, Alaska, England and the Panama Canal. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed volunteering at local nursing homes helping with their crafts. She is survived by her loving son, Kenneth (Cindy) McNamara; cherished grandchildren, Jennifer, Kevin and Kelly (Jonathon); dear sister LaVerne Meese, of FL; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William McNamara; parents; and three siblings. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Alzheimer’s Association, 37309 Harvest Dr., Avon, OH 44011 or to the American Diabetes Association, 4500 Rockside Road, Suite 440, Independence, Ohio 44131. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 32946 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Private burial to be held. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 8, 2019