Bernice G. Miller, age 84, of Avon, OH, formerly of Lorain, OH, and St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Medina, Ohio on Sunday, November 17, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born on January 23, 1935 in Freeburg, Missouri to Henry and Olga Eisterhold. She married Ralph William Miller on June 22, 1957, who preceded her in death in 2017. Together they raised six children, Thomas Miller (deceased, 2016), Renee Schnug (Jim) of Columbus, OH, Kathy Sciulli (Dino) of Medina, OH, Judy Wuller (Roman) of Belleville, IL, Mary Beth Frey of Dublin, OH and David (Kate) Miller of Avon Lake, OH. Surviving are also a sister, Wilma James of Freeburg, MO; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. With her husband, family, and friends, she spent many summer days sailing on Lake Erie. She also loved ballroom dancing with her husband and a houseful of grandchildren for family celebrations. She spent her early years as a homemaker, and later worked at Nordson Corporation in Amherst until she retired. A memorial gathering will take place Friday, Nov. 29th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Avon Lake, OH at 9:30 a.m., with a funeral mass immediately following at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110 or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 32929 Lake Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 24, 2019