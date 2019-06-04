|
Bernice J. “Bernie” Brletic (nee Schrenkel), age 92, of Amherst Township, and formerly of both Lorain and Vermilion, passed away at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph on Sunday, May 26th, 2019. She was born in Lorain on December 18, 1926 and was the daughter of Albert and Mary (nee Charnisky) Schrenkel. Bernice was a parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church in Vermilion. In her free time, she enjoyed visiting garage sales and spending time with her family. She is survived by sons, John J. Brletic, Jr. D.D.S. (Sue), of Amherst Township, Matt Brletic (Jill), of Vermilion; and daughter, Michelle Dipre (Sam) of Amherst Township. She also leaves six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Brletic, Sr.; daughter, Mary Jane Brletic; parents, Albert and Mary Schrenkel; and eight siblings. Please join Bernie’s family in St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7th for the celebration of her Mass of Christian Burial. Reverend Ron Brickner, pastor of the parish will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in Mrs. Brletic’s memory to St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with the Brletic Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 5, 2019