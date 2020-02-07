|
Bert E. Mucha, age 78, of Lorain, passed away on Monday, February 3rd, 2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain. He was born on July 3, 1941 in Lorain, where he lived his entire life, and was a 1960A graduate of Lorain High School. After high school graduation, he proudly served his country while enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed in Munich, Germany before being honorably discharged in 1962. Bert was a certified pipe welder for 22 years for American Shipbuilding. After that, he began his career as a welding instructor at Admiral King High School for 12 years and most recently, a welding instructor at Lorain County Community College, finally retiring in 2011. He is a member of the Boilermakers Union #358, where he served as President, as well as Vice President, Recording Secretary, and Union Steward. Bert really enjoyed collecting not just stamps, but also nautical memorabilia and anything Elvis. He enjoyed being outdoors to work on his yard and was a great cook, especially when it came to barbecuing. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Marilyn M. (nee Kuznar) Mucha; his daughter, Debbie (Kevin) Jarvis; son, Jim (Lisa) Mucha; and his two granddaughters, Jenna Schneider and Aubry Mucha. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews. Bert was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ethel (nee Kosash) Mucha; and his brother, Jack. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Closing prayers will be held on Tuesday, at 9:15 a.m., also in the funeral center. His Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 309 West 7th Street, Lorain, OH 44052. The Rev. Fr. Daniel O. Divis, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, where full military honors will be conducted by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 8, 2020