Bertha L. Noble (nee Capers), 91, of Lorain, transitioned from this life on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born September 14, 1928 in Choctaw County, Alabama and moved to Ohio in the late 1940s. She was a licensed minister and a former licensed cosmetologist. She was a member of New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, in Lorain, where she served as a minister and usher, and was a former member of The Call Out Church of the Almighty God in Elyria. She is survived by her sisters, Lois Folmar (Billie), Shirley Allen (Willie), and Annie Jones (Jerry), all of Lorain, Min. Gertrude Cooper, Wanda Capers, and Rosemary Capers, all of Elyria; brothers, Ellis Capers (Johnnie) of Elyria, and Rev. Jeffery Capers (Dana) of Lorain; nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by a son in infancy; a like-son, Clyde Bodiford; her father, Samuel Capers; and mother, Brunette Capers (nee Mann); her stepmother, Rosie Capers (nee Taylor); brothers, Willie Hollis and Joe Wallace Capers; and sister, Catherine Capers. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at New Bethel P. B. Church, 3880 Dayton Ave., Lorain, Pastor Rev. Tyrone Holley, eulogist. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at: www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2020