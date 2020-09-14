Bessie E. Kiral (Bandagski), 95, of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, following a sudden illness. She was born May 12, 1925, in Toledo to Julius and Agnes Bandagski. She had lived here since she was a child. Bessie was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Parish, Lorain. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Batozynski of Lorain. Other than her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James J. Kiral; and her son, James Kiral, Jr. in 1974. Bessie will be interred next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. For expressions of sympathy and further information please see Reidyfuneral.com
