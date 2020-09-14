1/1
Bessie E. (Bandagski) Kiral
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie E. Kiral (Bandagski), 95, of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, following a sudden illness. She was born May 12, 1925, in Toledo to Julius and Agnes Bandagski. She had lived here since she was a child. Bessie was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Parish, Lorain. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Batozynski of Lorain. Other than her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James J. Kiral; and her son, James Kiral, Jr. in 1974. Bessie will be interred next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. For expressions of sympathy and further information please see Reidyfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved