Bessie Lou DeCoske, 89 ½, of Sheffield Lake, formerly of Johnstown, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born to parents, Burt and Arvilla (nee Hess) Felix on April 15, 1930. Bessie enjoyed spending time with her family crocheting and solving word puzzles. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan; was feisty, independent, friendly, fun, loving, kind and very social. She is survived by her loving children, Carol Ann Miller (Tom), of S.C., Robbie L. Cerney (Wayne), of Olmsted Twp., and Robert J. DeCoske (Catherine), of Fairview Park; cherished grandchildren, Jeffery (Valerie), Nicole (Dylan) and Adam; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Annabelle and Grace; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, George R., of 68 years; great-grandson, John Thomas Miller; parents, Burt and Arvilla (nee Hess) Felix; and siblings, Helen Penrod, Jane Penrod, Arvilla Rager, Arletta Rummel, Florence Lonas, Geraldine Shaffer, Clifford Felix and Lester Felix. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to The , 1689 E 115th St., Cleveland, OH 44106, Alzheimer’s Association, 37309 Harvest Drive, Avon, OH 44011, St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to a . Friends may call on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for a visitation at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Thomas Church, 715 Harris Road, Sheffield Lake, OH 44054 at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 17, 2019