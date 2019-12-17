Home

Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Call Out Church of the Almighty God
7809 W. River Rd S
Elyria, OH
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Call Out Church of the Almighty God
7809 W. River Rd S
Elyria, OH
Bessie Mae Bodiford


1950 - 2019
Bessie Mae Bodiford Obituary
Bessie Mae Bodiford (Noble), 69, of Elyria, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at University Hospital, Elyria Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was born September 2, 1950 in Whitfield, Alabama and lived in Elyria, Ohio for more than 45 years. She retired from National Molded Products of Elyria. She was a minister at Call Out Church of the Almighty God in Elyria. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing and studying the Word of God. She is survived by her daughters, Scynthia Edwards and Tracie Edwards; a step-son, Gerald Bodiford, and step-daughter, Patsy Bodiford; granddaughters Alisha Edwards and Kiara Edwards, and great granddaughter La’Kayah Edwards, and great grand-son Za’Kai Edwards; a loving and faithful dog Rusty Jr; other grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Clyde Bodiford; her parents Joe Robert Sr. and Fannie Noble; two brothers, James Noble and Joe Robert Noble Jr.; three sisters, Alice Noble, Jennie “Murdie” Kirskey and Marvine “Noble” Kimbrough; a daughter Shelia Marie Noble; and her dog Rusty Sr. A viewing will be Saturday December 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at Call Out Church of the Almighty God, 7809 W. River Rd S, Elyria. Minister Glenn Cooper is officiating. Burial will be in Brookdale Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
