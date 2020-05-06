Bessie Mae Taylor, 74, of Lorain, made her transition on May 2, 2020, following a long illness. She is survived by her two sons, James (Bes Leda) Taylor, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Mark Taylor, of Lorain, Ohio; granddaughters, Keyara Taylor, Alajanae Taylor, Jaidyn Taylor; brothers, Roosevelt Anderson, John Anderson, and Prince Anderson; many nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services will be private and you must wear a mask. Funeral services and arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Home, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, OH 44055.



