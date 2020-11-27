1/1
Bettie J. Buddish, 91, was born August 20, 1929, in Montgomery, W. Va. She passed away on November 19, 2020, at her home in Middleburg, FL, peacefully and with family by her side. Bettie is survived by her daughters; Karen Arquillo of Amherst, OH, Lynn (Mike) Smith of Middleburg, FL, and Chris (Pat) O’Keefe of Boynton Beach, FL, her brother Carl (Sue) Werner of Birmingham, OH; her five grandchildren, Jamie (Scott) Zimmerman, Carolyn (Eric) Marchisin, Greg (Julie) Woelfl, Nichole (Michael) Kent, Amy Smith; her seven great-grandchildren, Cory, Brandon, Caitlyn, Adalyn, Audrey, Emma and Weston; nieces/nephews, Susie, Victoria and Warren. She was predeceased by her Husband, John J. Buddish, Jr., in 1988 and parents Myrtle and Howard Werner.Bettie avidly enjoyed sewing, going to lunch and sewing events with her very dear friends and being with her family. In her earlier years she worked at Lorain National Bank and Aquamarine Country Club. Bettie will be dearly missed by her family and friends.Due to the pandemic, no funeral or memorial service has been planned.A virtual “Celebration of Bettie’s Life” is planned for Sat., Dec. 5, 2020, at 4:00 pm Eastern time. If you wish to attend this virtual event, please send an email to cokeefe44@yahoo.com.

Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
