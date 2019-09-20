|
|
Betty A. Cornell, age 97, passed away peacefully September 17, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Archie; loving mother of Daniel (Cathy), the late Richard, and the late Christopher. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon-Belden Road, Avon Lake. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 32923 Lake Road, Avon Lake. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Avon. 440-933-3202 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 22, 2019