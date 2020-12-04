1/1
Betty D. Rainey
It is with saddened hearts that the famiy of Betty D. Rainey announces her passing on December 2, 2020. She was 90 years old.Betty was preceded in death by her husband Robert H. Rainey. Survived by three children Debra Carney, Robert Rainey, Tamara Rainey and her grandchilden/great grandchildren. Betty was a long time resident of Vermilion, Ohio and a member of the First Baptist Church. She will be missed by her familiy and numerous friends. Betty will be laid to rest with her husband in Bolivar, Tennessee at a later date.

Published in The Morning Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
