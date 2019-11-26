|
|
Betty Dawn (Spaulding) Mills, 82, of Collins, OH passed away peacefully at her home following a lengthy illness on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 with her daughters and Hospice nurse by her side. She was born in Livingston, WV to Tillis Jonas and Clama Elizabeth (Dunlap) Spaulding on September 13, 1937. She met her husband while serving him ice cream at a soda shop, and they were married two weeks later. She enjoyed gardening and canning and shared the bountiful harvest with others! She loved taking care of her family and always had a hot meal on the table. She played hide and seek with her girls when they returned home from school—watching their faces from her secret hiding places. Betty had the voice of an angel and even sang some of her favorite gospel hymns with her daughters the week before her passing. She had a heart for people and was always willing to share her faith and hope in Jesus with others. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Eric) Adelman, of Norwalk and Julie Mills (husband Dave Woods), of St. Louis, MO; three grandchildren, Jessica (Aaron) Naylor, of Norwalk, Kayla Mills, of St. Louis, Derek Adelman, of Norwalk; two great-granddaughters, Khloe and Brynleigh, of Norwalk; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arglee “Bill” Mills, of 62 years; son, Charles Ray; her mother and father; sister, Louise; brothers, Franklin and Tillis Ray. We are honoring mom’s life at a graveside service on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at noon at Woodlawn Cemetery, Norwalk, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 55 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk, OH 44857. Online condolence may be expressed by visiting: www.walkereastmandheydingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 27, 2019