Betty Evans, 99, (nee Ames) of Lorain passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Mercy-New Life Hospice Center at St. Joseph in Lorain following a brief illness. Mrs. Evans was born in Easton, PA on March 14, 1921, the daughter of the late Dr. Sherman and Nora (nee Shaffer) Ames. She was a graduate of Easton High School in Easton, PA in the class of 1938 She continued her studies at the Ohio University, obtaining a degree in Business Secretarial Studies - Economics in 1942. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Evans was an active member of the Lorain City Schools PTA, Child Conservation League, Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority; she loved gardening, and reading to children. She enjoyed walking for exercise, Silver Sneaker's Yoga Class, and had a special interest in wine making and sharing a glass with friends. She was an exceptional seamstress and enjoyed crafting projects. Betty is survived by son, Thomas R. II (Linda) Evans of Frostproof, FL; daughters: Lynette (Thom Laurenti) Evans of Avon, Bettina (Allen Kauffman) Evans of Vermilion; grandchildren: Thomas R. Evans III, Celeste Hogan, Misty Pinter, Curtis R. Evans, Jr., Elizabeth A. Evans and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Thomas R. Evans in 2014; son, Curtis R. Evans in 2004; grandsons: Jackson A. Pinter in 2019, Logan R. Pinter in 2019; brother, Dr. Sherman Ames II and sister Nora Ricci. Services are private, but a Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced in the newspaper and website. The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to the First Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 1019 W. 5th St., Lorain, Ohio. 44052. The Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home For Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 26, 2020