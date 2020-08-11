On Monday, August 10, 2020, Betty "Babe" Fridenstine (Kelling), loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 69, at Welcome Nursing Home.Babe was born on July 24, 1951, in Lorain, OH, to Alfred and Katherine (Kopronica) Kelling. She graduated from Amherst High School. On May 5, 1973, she married Edward Fridenstine. They raised two daughters, Dana Herwig, Beth Strawn (Dennis). Babe had a passion for baking, loved to make wedding cakes for family and friends, as well as cooking up a storm for the holidays. She enjoyed arts and crafts and crocheting. She was known for her laughter, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Babe was preceded in death by her father, Alfred; and her mother, Katie. She is survived by her husband, Edward; daughters, Dana and Beth; grandchildren, Karly McFarland, Jack and Makenna Strawn, Brandon, Dylan, and Lexi Herwig; sisters, Lois Mackert (David), Mary Ann Kelling; brother, Robert Kelling (Anne); many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her funeral service will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store