Our precious mother, Betty Gorham (nee) Shelton passed away on Monday, November 30th, 2020. She devoted her entire life to her children right up until the end of her long and caring lifetime. She was outgoing, kind, and beautiful with a contagious joy of life. She was a proud US Postal Service carrier for over 30 years that truly enjoyed meeting the residents on her route. For years after she retired, she was still recognized by many Avon and Avon Lake residents.She was born September 23rd, 1926 to parents Earl and Helen (nee) Milburn Shelton in Olney, Illinois. The second of seven siblings, she loved her brothers and sisters deeply. She would always share the warmest stories of growing up in New Orleans, La and Medina, Oh with her friends and family.She will be missed by many nieces and nephews who made a point of staying in contact with her and making her final years so much more enjoyable.She is survived by her loving children John (Sharon), Susan Gorham Sexton, Tom (Chrissy) and Eric (Melissa); 17 cherished grandchildren and 17 adored great grandchildren; dear siblings James Shelton and Richard Shelton.She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving companion Arthur Adams; siblings Robert Shelton, Pat Rych, Nancy Stiedl and John Shelton.There will be no services at this time as a Celebration of a Life Well Led will be held in her favorite season, Spring in Medina.She will be sorely missed by many.

Published in The Morning Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
