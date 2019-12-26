|
|
1926 - 2019Retired Home Economics Chairwoman and Teacher of Lorain and Avon Lake City SchoolsLORAIN – Betty Lute, 93, of Lorain, died on Christmas morning, Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Mercy Health - New Life Hospice. She was born on April 18, 1926 in Amherst, spent her childhood in Birmingham, and later resided in Lorain until her passing. A strong, determined, fair, loyal, and caring educator and friend, Betty was a true role model for women of all ages. Betty was a cheerleader and a 1944 graduate of Birmingham High School. She was awarded a degree in Home Economics from The Ohio State University in 1948 (remaining a loyal OSU football fan). In 1948, Betty began her 36-year career in Education as a Home Economics teacher for seven years at the following Lorain City Schools: Longfellow Junior High; Hawthorne Junior High (where she met her future husband, William Lute, a Mathematics teacher and later Principal of Boone, Masson, Garfield, and Homewood Elementary Schools); and Lorain High School. She continued her teaching career for 29 years at Avon Lake High School and became the Chairwoman of the Home Economics Department of Avon Lake City Schools, retiring in 1984. Betty enjoyed playing Bridge with various groups, was extremely active, and was a dedicated member of a plethora of professional and social organizations throughout her lifetime: National Education Association; Ohio Education Association; Lorain County Retired Teachers Association; Director and Founder of Active Achieving University Women Investment Club; American Association of University Women (Investment Club, Scholarship Committee, Arts and Crafts Department, Camp GEMS (providing financial support for girls to attend science camps), and instrumental in finding homes for the Home Tours); active contributing member of the Colony Club; Lakeland Woman’s Club; Arts and Crafts Club; Lorain County Home Economics Association; Lorain County Piecemakers Quilt Guild; East Side Library Club, Sorosis; and Cotillion Dinner Dance Club. Betty and her husband, William, will be fondly remembered for countless, generous gestures as “Christmas” occurred throughout the year for the Lutes. Betty, a gifted quilter and knitter, would create beautiful quilts, ponchos, scarfs, hats, and mittens for their friends and their friends’ children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition, the Lutes would frequent Amish country and fill the trunk and backseat of their car with Amish delicacies and cheerfully drop them off to their friends. Betty will be truly missed by friends, former students, and colleagues, but especially by “Betty’s Three Angels,” Sue Gerbick (10th grade student), Patricia Hemminger (8th grade student), and Valerie Stark (neighbor of 42 years). She was preceded in death in 2015 by her devoted husband of 62 years, William Lute; and her parents, Joseph and Nellie Greenwitt (nee Sebolt). A lifelong proponent of education, it is befitting that Betty selflessly donated her body to Case Western Reserve Medical School. A private memorial celebration will be held. Contributions may be made in loving memory of Betty to Mercy Health - New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 27, 2019