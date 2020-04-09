|
Betty J. Dowell, "Nana," 76, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was born December 4, 1943, in Henning, Tennessee and was a resident of Lorain for over 60 years. She was a member of the Body of Christ Apostolic Church of Lorain. She retired from Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain where she worked as a dietary aid. She enjoyed spending quality time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and siblings. Betty enjoyed cooking meals for her family, shopping, and decorating the home. She enjoyed attending church services and loved gospel hymns, quartet music, and country music. In her later years, she enjoyed watching her favorite television game show, Family Feud. Betty will be sadly missed by her children, Darlene Dowell, George (Tangela) Dowell Jr., and Dyan Dowell; three grandchildren, Courtney (Angie) Smith, Derek (Amanda) Dowell, and Terrell Jeter; three great-grandchildren; one brother, David (Josephine) Reed; three sisters, Rosemary Reed, Alice Marie Thornhill, and Linda (Robert) Gantt; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George W. Dowell Sr.; a son, Michael Edward Dowell; her parents, Roosevelt Reed and Mary Alice Walker-Reed; a brother, Robert Jerry Reed; a sister, Margaret Ann Greer; and a granddaughter, Rena Marie Dowell. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, private family funeral services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a future date and will be announced. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44052. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 10, 2020