Betty Jean Fernandez, 83, of Warrenton, a former long-time resident of Amherst, Ohio and member of Faith Baptist Church passed away Friday June 5, 2020.Betty was born October 6, 1936 in Dewdrop, KY to the late Elmer and Ada Conn Flannery.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Francisco Fernandez.She is survived by two sons, Michael Fernandez (Donna) of Levittown PA and Gary Fernandez (Leanne) of Warrenton, VA; nine grandchildren, Keith Fernandez, Sarah Siegman (Brian), Kaitlyn Fernandez, Carson Fernandez, Elise Fernandez, Austin Fernandez, Aubrey Fernandez, Logan Fernandez, and Bethany Fernandez; and one great-grandson, Brian Michael Siegman.Memorial service took place in Culpeper National Cemetery on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Condolences may be given at moserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.