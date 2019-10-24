|
Betty Joyce Perdue, age 76, passed away October 17, 2019 at her daughters residence in Medina, OH.Born, August 23, 1943 to the late James Albert and Lennie Mae (nee Bowling) Hylton, she met and married her late husband of 30 years, Don J. Perdue on August 10, 1963. She was an active member of the Sheffield Church of God, loved reading, gardening, sewing and spending time with children.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Franklin; sisters, Stacy Shuck, Edna Hodges, Carolyn Denny and grandson, Steven A. Perdue.Survivors include her son, Don A. Perdue; daughter, Sherry L. Swortchek; brothers, Harold and James Hylton; sisters, Juanita McAlpine and Geneva Dolinger; grandchildren, Krista Lee Warner, James, Thomas and Joseph Swortchek.Friends received Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10 AM until time of service at 12 noon, Sheffield Church of God, 2280 N. Abbe Rd., Sheffield, OH 44054. Interment at a later date, Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon, Ohio. Arrangements by WALTER A. FREY FUNERAL HOME, Lorain, (440) 244-2144. www.freyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 25, 2019