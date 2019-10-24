Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter A. Frey Funeral Home
2150 Broadway Ave
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-2144
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sheffield Church of God
2280 N. Abbe Rd.
Sheffield, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Sheffield Church of God
2280 N. Abbe Rd.
Sheffield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Perdue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Joyce Perdue


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Joyce Perdue Obituary
Betty Joyce Perdue, age 76, passed away October 17, 2019 at her daughters residence in Medina, OH.Born, August 23, 1943 to the late James Albert and Lennie Mae (nee Bowling) Hylton, she met and married her late husband of 30 years, Don J. Perdue on August 10, 1963. She was an active member of the Sheffield Church of God, loved reading, gardening, sewing and spending time with children.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Franklin; sisters, Stacy Shuck, Edna Hodges, Carolyn Denny and grandson, Steven A. Perdue.Survivors include her son, Don A. Perdue; daughter, Sherry L. Swortchek; brothers, Harold and James Hylton; sisters, Juanita McAlpine and Geneva Dolinger; grandchildren, Krista Lee Warner, James, Thomas and Joseph Swortchek.Friends received Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10 AM until time of service at 12 noon, Sheffield Church of God, 2280 N. Abbe Rd., Sheffield, OH 44054. Interment at a later date, Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon, Ohio. Arrangements by WALTER A. FREY FUNERAL HOME, Lorain, (440) 244-2144. www.freyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now