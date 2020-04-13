The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Betty June (Hancock) Adams

Betty June Adams (nee Hancock), 92, of Sheffield Lake, OH, formerly of Avon Lake, OH, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born June 3, 1927, in Nottingham, England, to William and Lottie (nee Brown) Hancock. Betty was a homemaker that enjoyed exercising, reading, working in her garden, traveling and seamstress work. She is survived by her loving children, Sharon Virgei (Gary, deceased) of Avon Lake, OH, Maxine Miller (Charles, deceased) of Sheffield Lake, OH, Vallerie Stuart (James, deceased) of Lakewood, OH, David Adams of Sheffield Lake, OH, and Clint Adams (Robin) of Sheffield Lake, OH; cherished grandchildren, Adam (Melissa) Virgei, Alison (Jeremy) Osborn, Eric (Judy) Grodzinski, Niall (Dawn) Stuart, Shana Stuart, Margo Stuart, Ian Stuart, Rachel Adams; and 10 great-grandchildren; dear siblings, John Hancock (Marlene) of Nottingham, England; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Frank M. Adams; daughter, Marcia J. Grodzinski-Walker; grandson, Michael Hutton Adams; parents, William and Lottie Hancock; siblings, Madge Hancock, William Hancock and Lena Stuart (Ron). Private family services. A memorial service will be announced on the website. 440.933.2302 www.buschcares.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 16, 2020
