Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
2265 Garden Drive
Avon, OH
Interment
Following Services
Resthaven Memory Gardens
Avon, OH
Betty L. (Kucek) Burkhardt


1935 - 2020
Betty L. (Kucek) Burkhardt Obituary
Betty L. Burkhardt (nee Kucek), 84, formerly of Avon, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in E. Amherst, NY. She was born on the 4th of July, 1935, in Lakewood, Ohio, and had lived in Avon Lake and Avon for over 60 years before going to live with her daughter in E. Amherst, NY two years ago. She was a charter and active member of Faith Lutheran Church, Avon. She was employed as a secretary at Avon High School, Spanmaster, Nissan-DAS, and was secretary at Faith Lutheran before retiring. She enjoyed line dancing, crocheting, reading, playing pinochle, the theater, and social gatherings with family and friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant everything to her. She was an avid volunteer and participated in the Avon Jr. Women's Club, the Avon Band Boosters, and the Avon Senior Center. She was also the "Queen" of the Red Hat Society in Avon. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Mark) Kasten and Tracy (Mark) Bramwell; two grandchildren, Dawn Schilens and Joseph (Jennifer) Schilens; three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Ethan, and Isabelle. Friends will be received Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. Services will be held Sat. 10:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2265 Garden Drive, Avon 44011. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church. Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Road, Avon, Ohio 44011, 440-934-8000.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
