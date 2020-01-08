|
Betty Kretovics passed away peacefully at Avon Oaks. Born in Lorain, Ohio, to Joseph and Mary Kretovics, Betty graduated from Lorain High School in 1944, where she enjoyed playing the violin in the orchestra and was a member of the string quartet. She earned her registered nursing (RN) degree from Fairview Park Hospital in 1948 where, after graduating, she “was adventurous and wanted to see the world!” Betty worked as a Red Cross nurse in Arkansas, Virginia, and Texas, and then decided to move to New York City because “city life...was exciting!” Betty worked as a nurse on cruise lines for S.S. United States and S.S. Brazil, traveling all over Europe, including Amsterdam, England, Germany, and also to South America. Betty worked as an industrial nurse and as a private nurse in her many years in NYC. Later, Betty returned to Lorain and worked for the Health Department while helping out with her parents. She said her “favorite thing about being a nurse was being with people. You have to like people to be a good nurse.” Betty was always on the go, called herself “a restless soul" who “liked to experience new and exciting things, going places, and meeting new people.” She enjoyed the arts, especially classical music. Betty was witty and warm, she had the “ability to make those around her smile and laugh,” because her motto was “why frown and be miserable.” Betty enjoyed China painting and oil painting, creating beautiful works now enjoyed by her family. Preceding Betty were her parents; and her brothers, William and Joseph. She leaves behind five beloved nephews, all of who have fond memories of her as she treated them to trips in order to visit her while living in NYC. The nephews are Bill (Ann), of Sheffield Village, OH, Tom, of New Richmond, WI, Jack (Pam), of Nipomo, CA, Joe (Mary Lou), of Kalamazoo MI, Mark (Deb), of Kent, OH; 12 great nieces and nephews; and nine great-grand nieces and nephews. Betty’s family wishes to thank the staff at Avon Oaks and Crossroads Hospice for their loving care of Betty. Christian burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Please send remembrances or condolences to: www.boyercool.com. The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, The Northeast Ohio Region, 3747 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH, 44115.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 9, 2020