Betty Wright (nee Pingel), 82, of Vermillion, peacefully left this earth after a lengthy illness, to join her husband and our Lord in their heavenly home. Born on October 5, 1937 in Seymour, WI, Betty graduated from the Wisconsin County Hospital School of Nursing. It was there that Betty agreed to go to a formal with a young man that had called the school to find a date for the event. That date, with one John Marvin Wright led to their marriage and a shared love that lasted both of their lives.Betty was a true life partner, working as a Registered Nurse and Office Administrator for her husband’s family practice when it first opened. After Betty and John started their family by adopting four children over a few years, Betty devoted her time to her family. She was actively involved with her children, driving the girls to twirling events and the boys to their tennis matches and organizing family ski trips. She and John shared an interest in bridge as Bridge Life Masters and playing golf. Having a competitive spirit, Betty loved to participate and watch her children participate in a myriad of events.She was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermillion and belonged to the Oberlin Country Club, acted as treasurer of the Heritage Palms 18 Hole Ladies League and First Ladies League.Betty is survived by her four children: Deborah (Ken) Defer, Donna (Brian) Hook, John Scott Wright (Tammy), Robert (Emily) Wright; 10 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Sarah, Lauren, Katie, Omar, Allison, Lillian, Cecilia, Adela and Waverly; five great grandchildren: Beckett, Clayton, Alesandra, Hunter and Mary Marshall; brothers: David, Daniel, and Michael Pingel and sisters: Karla (Lou) Radakovich; Darlene Peters.She was predeceased in death by her husband, John Marvin Wright, MD in 2019; parents, Raymond and Fern (nee Blohm) Pingel; brothers: Leroy and Allen, and sisters: Carol and Janet.The family will receive friends on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermillion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home. Father Paul Schreiner officiating. Interment will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermillion.The family suggest memorial contributions to Vermillion in Bloom, 685 Main Street, Vermillion, OH 44089.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.