Beulah Mae Lugli Obituary
Beulah Mae Lugli, 89, of New London, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Thurmal (nee Kauffman) and Asa Garinger. Along with her husband and children, Beulah helped build Shore Acres mobile home park in Vermilion. She enjoyed taking cruises, playing cards, most importantly, she loved traveling the world and spending time with her family, cherishing the time she spent with her grandson, Seth. At the age of 86, she was baptized in the river and devoted the rest of her life to God and loved attending church and spending time with her church family at Living Truth Church. Beulah is survived by her children, Denny (Sherry) Lugli, of New London, Renee Nemeth and Larry Lugli, both of Vermilion, Diana Mullins, of Ashland, Sandy Ware, of Lancaster, California, Bonnie Bebout, of Monroeville and Wally (Linda) Herchenroeder, of Redford, MI; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond Lugli, who passed away on September 25, 2019; and siblings, Margarite Garinger, Dorothy Louise (Joe) Gainer, Richard Louis (Gurt) Garinger, Vera Garinger and Lena Faye Garinger. Family and friends will be received on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Living Truth Community Church, 631 South Main Street, Willard, Ohio 44890, where the funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Montgomery officiating. Burial will take place at Grove Street Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Living Truth Church. Online condolences may be given at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com. Eastman Funeral Home, 419-929-3781.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 5, 2019
