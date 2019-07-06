Home

Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
American Legion Hall #118
921 N. Lake Street
Amherst, OH
View Map
Beverly Beau "Chief" Stoffers


1934 - 2019
Beverly Beau "Chief" Stoffers Obituary
Beverly "Chief" Beau Stoffers, 85 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home in Lorain, following a lengthy illness. He was born June 24, 1934, in Willmar, Minnesota, and raised in Duluth, Minnesota. Chief had made his home in Amherst since 1962. He proudly served in the Merchant Marines as a Chief engineer and went on to work for the Kinsman/Steinbrenner freight Companies as a Chief Freighter Engineer aboard Great Lakes Carrier for 51 years before retiring. He loved gambling, especially in Vegas. His hobbies included farming and attending family dinners, which always included playing cards. He was a member of the Amherst Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1442, a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #118, Elyria Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #431, Elyria Moose Club, and the Merchant Marine Local Union. Survivors include his extended family, Jack (Joyce) Trottier, of Henrietta Township, and their children, Alan Trottier, of Amherst, Jeff Trottier (Janine), of Henrietta Township, and their children, Jeffrey Trottier, of Henrietta Township, Matt and Jill Mlinarik, of LaGrange, and their children, Jaelyn and Madison; his niece, Robin Burdick Main; and her son, Gabriel Moseley Burdick, both of Idaho. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Irene Stoffers (nee: McDonald), in 2005; his siblings, Beaunae Bryce Stoffers, Beaulieu Beryl Schmidt; his niece, Rhonda Burdick Yacenda; and his parents, Lloyd and Dollie Marie Stoffers (nee: Boliou). A celebration of life for friends and family will be held July 13, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Hall #118, 921 N. Lake Street, Amherst, OH 44001. The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the Beverly "Chief" Stoffers family and has made available for the community's convenience an online register book, as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 7, 2019
