Beverly Jaroscak (nee Horwedel), 91, of Avon Lake, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born October 30, 1928 to parents, Mark and Estelle Horwedel in Bay Village, OH. Beverly was a graduate of Avon Lake High School and was an insurance claims adjuster. She was a member of Avon-on-the-Lake Garden Club and Gamma Rho. She enjoyed pinochle, bridge, bowling, shopping and travel. She was an artist who loved to paint. She is survived by her loving children, Mark (Arlene), Diana Curtis (Edward) and Bryan (Deborah); cherished grandchildren, Jennifer (JP), Christopher (Leah) and Sean; great-grandchildren, Katie, James, Jack, Quinn, Vera, June and Dylan; dear brothers, Neale and Thomas Horwedel. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew Peter Jaroscak; parents; and her sisters, Vivian Rogers, Arlene Lundberg and Norma Huber. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Nivalis Hospice, 837 Crocker Road, Westlake, OH 44145 or https://nivalishealth.org/. A memorial service to be held at a later date. Busch Funeral Home is honored to serve the family at this time. 440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 19, 2020