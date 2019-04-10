|
Beverly L. Stober, 75, passed away peacefully, with her son and friends surrounding her, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital. She was born on June 7, 1943 to the late Theodore and Selina (nee Butler) Timbs in Norwalk, Ohio. Beverly was a lifelong resident of Wakeman, always living within a 3-mile radius. She was a 1960 graduate of Western Reserve High School. She worked and trained Operators at the Norwalk Phone Company and was a secretary for her husband, Leroy, at the Stober Insurance Agency for many years. After the passing of her husband, and her son, Daniel’s return to Wakeman, she spent many hours supporting the development of Danielion. She would often spend time in the shop greeting customers, preparing food for the staff, taking the occasional delivery, and attending events and weddings with much pride. Beverly was extremely proud and active in her community. She was a member of Wakeman Congregational Church, where she served on many committees and held several different offices. She also loved to preach and share her faith, and for many years, was a confirmation teacher. She was an auxiliary member of the Wakeman American Legion, Post #689, member of the Wakeman Garden Club, Christian Women’s Clubs of Wakeman and Norwalk, member, and on multiple occasions, “Girl of the Year” for the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, auxiliary member of the Wakeman Eagles # 4354, Wakeman Red Cap Charities Board, Western Reserve Endowment Board, member of the Wakeman Grange 1399, a Wakeman Village Councilwoman, a Republican Committeewoman for Wakeman Village, Central Committee member for Huron County Republican Party, member of the “Bumps and Grinds” Model T Club, Advisory Board for Friends of the Library, and a volunteer at Towne & Country Theatre, Norwalk. Beverly enjoyed baking, entertaining friends and family, collecting cut crystal, and trips to Amish Country. She is survived by her son, Daniel M. Stober AIFD of Wakeman; several cousins, nieces and nephews; brother, Gale (Lynda) Timbs, of Traverse City, MI; sisters-in-law, Marlene Timbs, of Wakeman, Rosemary Hansen, of Norwalk, and Sandy Ryan, of North Ridgeville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; brother, Neale Timbs; and brothers-in-law, George Hansen and Pat Ryan. Friends may call on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. and again from 6 to 9 p.m., at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 W. Main St., New London, Ohio, and again on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the 11 a.m. service at Wakeman Congregational Church, 14 Abbott St., Wakeman, Ohio 44889, with Chaplain Melvin Sayler officiating. Memorial contributions may be made towards the "Beverly L. Stober Fund," which is a newly established fund that will support youth programs through the Community Foundation of Lorain County, 9080 Leavitt Road, Elyria, OH 44035. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting:www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 11, 2019