Beverly R. (nee New) Michener, 61, of Springfield, passed away on March 29, 2019 in her home from a lengthy illness. She was born in Amherst on August 20, 1957 and was a Lorain County resident until the 1990s. She graduated from Lorain High School in 1975. She is survived by her son, Michael Lyons, of Columbus; her sister, Hope Wilkinson, of Mesa, AZ; and nephews, Joshua Ellis and Harrisen Orr; and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Michener; her parents, Dallas and Lucy (nee Hammond) New; her sister, Deborah (nee Hammond) Tisler; and her brother, Timothy New.Final arrangements by Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home in Springfield.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
