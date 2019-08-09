|
|
Bill Pasko, a doting husband, loving father, and friend to many, passed away on July 14 in Banning, California after several months combating various complications of age. He was 91. He passed peacefully in the company of his lovely wife of 7l years, Anna.The third youngest in a family of 12, he is survived by his younger sister Elizabethan (Betty Ann); his wife Anna; four boys, John (Charlene), Allen, Dennis (Renee), and Dean (Francine); and their six grandchildren, Chelsea, Jena, Kory, Sam, Evan, and Granger.Bill was born at home in Lorain, Ohio on December 15, 1927. He quit school early to find work and help support the family. He eventually found work at US Steel Works in Lorain where he became a shift Forman. There he met his wife to be, Anna Demich, before enlisting in the Navy at 19.From his base at the U.S. Naval Training Center, San Diego, he served in the South Pacific during WWII on the USS Dixie and USS Piedmont where he observed the testing of the atomic bomb in the Marshal Islands. He returned to Lorain and married Anna in March of 1948. They stayed in Lorain and raised their four boys until 1962 when they moved to Southern California. Bill worked a little over a year at Fruehauf Trailer Company in Fontana, California until the family moved back to Lorain. In 1964, tired of the cold winter, they returned to Inglewood, California.Bill worked as Systems Engineer Liaison for over 35 years at Hughes Aircraft Company in El Segundo, where he coordinated the delivery of various components of our space satellite systems. However, he was most proud of the roll he played in helping deliver Hughes’ Apollo Surveyor 3 Lunar Lander to Cape Canaveral for launch in 1967. Bill and Anna retired to La Quinta, California in the mid-eighties and after a brief move back to Ohio, re-settled in Banning, California.A friend to all, wherever he resided he became the person others counted on when in need of help, companionship, or friendship. His most precious saying towards the end of his life was "friends forever," especially when administered with a hearty handshake and loving smile.His kind gestures will be dearly missed.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 11, 2019